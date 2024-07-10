Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) Trading Up 0.3%

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.43 and last traded at $6.19. 11,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 34,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

Ebang International Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25.

Get Ebang International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ebang International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ebang International stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.95% of Ebang International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ebang International Company Profile

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the Bahamas, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services; and engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ebang International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebang International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.