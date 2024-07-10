ECD Automotive Design, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (NASDAQ:ECDA)

ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of ECD Automotive Design in a report released on Monday, July 8th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for ECD Automotive Design’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for ECD Automotive Design’s FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.
ECD Automotive Design Stock Down 0.8 %
ECDA stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. ECD Automotive Design has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $17.00.
Institutional Trading of ECD Automotive Design
ECD Automotive Design Company Profile
ECD Automotive Design, Inc engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ECD Automotive Design
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Top 2 Cybersecurity Stocks Booming in an Age of Rising Threats
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Teva Pharmaceuticals Stock: Unlock Value in This Generic Drug Gem
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Uncover Why This Pharma Stock Jumped 400% on Study Update
Receive News & Ratings for ECD Automotive Design Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECD Automotive Design and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.