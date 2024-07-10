ECD Automotive Design, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (NASDAQ:ECDA)

ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of ECD Automotive Design in a report released on Monday, July 8th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for ECD Automotive Design’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for ECD Automotive Design’s FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

ECD Automotive Design Stock Down 0.8 %

ECDA stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. ECD Automotive Design has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $17.00.

Institutional Trading of ECD Automotive Design

ECD Automotive Design Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ECD Automotive Design during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ECD Automotive Design in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in ECD Automotive Design in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

ECD Automotive Design, Inc engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type.

