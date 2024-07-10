Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Echo Energy plc (LON:ECHO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 33.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0 ($0.00). Approximately 1,228,814,375 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 529% from the average daily volume of 195,469,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0 ($0.00).

Echo Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £747,600.00, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.81.

About Echo Energy

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur comprising 12 producing oil and gas fields located in Argentina. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets.

