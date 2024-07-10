Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Shares Down 6.6%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 30,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 46,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Stock Down 6.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.

About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of the petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. The company holds a 15% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin; and 17.5% interests in the Canje Block covering an area of 4,800 square kilometers located in Guyana.

