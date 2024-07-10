Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 125.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,639,824.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,099 shares of company stock valued at $6,537,103 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE EW opened at $94.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.16. The company has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

