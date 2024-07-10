Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,417 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154,989 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total transaction of $622,321.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,954,110.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,479.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total transaction of $622,321.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,110.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,356. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on EA shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ EA opened at $140.58 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

