Elevance Health (ELV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect Elevance Health to post earnings of $10.00 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.46 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Elevance Health to post $37 EPS for the current fiscal year and $42 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $529.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Elevance Health has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $550.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $533.94 and its 200 day moving average is $512.12.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

