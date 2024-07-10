Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX) Insider Ian James Anthony Ferguson Sells 176,991 Shares

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Free Report) insider Ian James Anthony Ferguson sold 176,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 565 ($7.24), for a total value of £999,999.15 ($1,280,900.67).

Elixirr International Stock Up 1.6 %

ELIX opened at GBX 574 ($7.35) on Wednesday. Elixirr International plc has a one year low of GBX 402 ($5.15) and a one year high of GBX 665 ($8.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 586.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 577.52. The company has a market capitalization of £271.33 million, a PE ratio of 1,688.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Elixirr International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Elixirr International’s previous dividend of $5.30. Elixirr International’s payout ratio is currently 4,705.88%.

About Elixirr International

Elixirr International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers creative, marketing, and transformation services. It provides services in the areas of AI and machine learning, app design and development, brand identity implementation, brand strategy, business model innovation, business strategy, case for change, corporate venture and innovation, customer experience, data and analytics, data strategy, digital design and marketing, digital optimization and strategy, innovation immersions, IT strategy, mergers and acquisitions, onboarding solutions, procurement, product and portfolio management, risk and compliance, sourcing, sustainability, target operating model, and transformation management, The company serves automotive and transportation, manufacturing, business and financial services, charities, energy, utilities and resources, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, insurance, luxury and fashion, travel and leisure, telecommunications, technology, retail and consumer goods, private equity, media, and entertainment and sports industries.

