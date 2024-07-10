Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE) Trading Down 1.6%

Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE – Get Free Report) was down 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24.23 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24.40 ($0.31). Approximately 21,294 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 508,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.80 ($0.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of £21.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 23.28.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

