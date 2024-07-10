Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Encompass Health

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $83.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $87.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.51.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In related news, Director Greg D. Carmichael acquired 2,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.73 per share, with a total value of $167,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,596.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg D. Carmichael purchased 2,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.73 per share, with a total value of $167,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,596.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,519 shares of company stock valued at $5,816,091 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encompass Health

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 35,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 26,270 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.