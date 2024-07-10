Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.25.

A number of research firms have commented on EFX. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial lowered Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Enerflex from C$6.55 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EFX

Enerflex Trading Down 2.3 %

TSE EFX opened at C$7.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Enerflex has a one year low of C$5.44 and a one year high of C$11.03.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.33). The company had revenue of C$860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$780.57 million. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. Research analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.3211137 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -8.06%.

About Enerflex

(Get Free Report

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.