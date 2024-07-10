EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Get EnerSys alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EnerSys

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of ENS opened at $99.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50. EnerSys has a one year low of $83.27 and a one year high of $113.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,262,000 after acquiring an additional 60,021 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,306,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,412,000 after buying an additional 14,531 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 894,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after buying an additional 32,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 750,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,817,000 after buying an additional 22,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EnerSys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.