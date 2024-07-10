EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

ENLC opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $14.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. On average, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 232.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

