Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Sets New 12-Month High at $334.00

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $334.00 and last traded at $333.42, with a volume of 6685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $329.52.
Enstar Group Stock Down 2.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $308.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.89. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.66.
Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 77.65%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Enstar Group
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enstar Group
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Top 2 Cybersecurity Stocks Booming in an Age of Rising Threats
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Teva Pharmaceuticals Stock: Unlock Value in This Generic Drug Gem
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Uncover Why This Pharma Stock Jumped 400% on Study Update
Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.