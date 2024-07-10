Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Sets New 12-Month High at $334.00

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $334.00 and last traded at $333.42, with a volume of 6685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $329.52.

Enstar Group Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $308.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.89. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 77.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Enstar Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 725,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,698,000 after purchasing an additional 39,137 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 402,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,216,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 341,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,418,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 173,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enstar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

