Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 505,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 204,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 289,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 137,044 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $3,271,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

