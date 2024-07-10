Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 60.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,331,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,367,000 after buying an additional 2,155,640 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,678,000 after buying an additional 125,450 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,686,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,488,000 after buying an additional 109,712 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,353,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,367,000 after buying an additional 16,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,220,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,983,000 after buying an additional 69,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.11. The company had a trading volume of 102,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,253. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

