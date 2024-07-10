Eos Energy Enterprises Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 34,343 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 431% compared to the average daily volume of 6,471 call options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 41.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 22,056 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 52.2% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 19.8% in the first quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 181,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 96,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 32,090 shares during the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOSE shares. B. Riley upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.83.

EOSE opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $399.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.38.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

