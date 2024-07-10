EQTEC (LON:EQT) Shares Up 8%

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Free Report) shot up 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02). 5,925,255 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 2,187,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

EQTEC Trading Down 2.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44. The stock has a market cap of £2.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.00 and a beta of 2.07.

About EQTEC

EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary advanced gasification technology that generates green energy from municipal, agricultural and industrial waste, biomass, and plastics in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Technology Sales and Power Generation.

