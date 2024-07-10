Equifax (EFX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Equifax to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:EFX opened at $240.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.28. Equifax has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $275.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.47.

In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $1,235,626.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,029,028.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen L. Fichuk acquired 415 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $238.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,089.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $1,235,626.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,029,028.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

