Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $270.47.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $240.21 on Tuesday. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $275.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

