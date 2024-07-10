Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TXO Partners, L.P.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TXO)

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of TXO Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for TXO Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TXO Partners’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get TXO Partners alerts:

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.24 million. TXO Partners had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 61.27%.

TXO Partners Price Performance

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

TXO stock opened at $20.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $634.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. TXO Partners has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $23.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.67%. This is an increase from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. TXO Partners’s payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Keith A. Hutton purchased 878,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $17,560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,000,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,004,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Keith A. Hutton purchased 878,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,560,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,000,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,004,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bob R. Simpson bought 100,000 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,878 shares of company stock worth $2,583,684.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TXO Partners

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXO. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in TXO Partners in the 4th quarter worth $690,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TXO Partners by 418.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 42,533 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in TXO Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,685,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the fourth quarter worth $4,346,000. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXO Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TXO Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXO Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.