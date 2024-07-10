Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cinemark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 7th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.40. Cinemark had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CNK. Roth Mkm raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter valued at $328,000.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

