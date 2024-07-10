Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.25

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.25 and last traded at $28.21, with a volume of 23926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.99.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average is $25.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.31%.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,704,558.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $356,317.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,552 shares in the company, valued at $14,030,472.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,704,558.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,775 shares of company stock worth $1,641,734 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 666.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

