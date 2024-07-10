Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Evans Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $153.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.92. Evans Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $33.58.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Evans Bancorp will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Evans Bancorp news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc bought 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $202,488.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,705,254.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 31,937 shares of company stock worth $837,330. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evans Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,078,000 after buying an additional 15,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

