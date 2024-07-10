Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.24.

EXPE opened at $128.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Expedia Group has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4,525.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

