Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of EXAI stock opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. Exscientia has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $9.12. The stock has a market cap of $703.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 34.59% and a negative net margin of 666.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Exscientia will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Exscientia by 22.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Exscientia by 76.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Exscientia by 112.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exscientia during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exscientia during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. 41.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

