Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth $922,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth $1,947,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,158,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 13.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,042.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

EXR stock opened at $153.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $164.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.32%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

