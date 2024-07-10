Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Patron Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Patron Partners LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.5% of Patron Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.41.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $110.61 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $436.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

