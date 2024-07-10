F.N.B. (FNB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $406.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect F.N.B. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FNB opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.49. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

FNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Stephens reduced their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

