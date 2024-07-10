Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2,172.2% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.65. The company had a trading volume of 130,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,308. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.11 and a 200-day moving average of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $79.04.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

