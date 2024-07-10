Fastenal to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) – William Blair cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fastenal in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 9th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Fastenal’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

FAST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

Fastenal stock opened at $62.56 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $79.04. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 101,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 900,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after buying an additional 31,814 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 3,350 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

