FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBW) Trading Down 7.3%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.78. 617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

