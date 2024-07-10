Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 222 Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,214,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,001,000 after buying an additional 487,882 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth about $18,944,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 251.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 33,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11,052.5% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 177,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,325,000 after purchasing an additional 175,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ralph Lauren

In other Ralph Lauren news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $11,515,363.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,636,208.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RL. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.50.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 1.4 %

RL stock opened at $179.59 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $108.60 and a 1-year high of $192.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.38.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.95%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

