Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,514 TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,514 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFSL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,270,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,298,000 after acquiring an additional 31,130 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 84,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 33,897 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. TFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.68.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 418.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFSL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of TFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other TFS Financial news, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $176,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TFS Financial news, CFO Meredith S. Weil sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $51,373.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,313.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $176,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $22,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,237 shares of company stock valued at $277,025 in the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

