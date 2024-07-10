Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 24,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Z opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.48 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $61.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.39.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $218,393.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,135.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $116,608.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $218,393.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,135.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,041 shares of company stock worth $2,637,477. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

