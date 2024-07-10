Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 280.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 83.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.31. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 384.63%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

