Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 731 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3,367.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Stock Down 3.3 %

Rapid7 stock opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $35.08 and a one year high of $61.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average is $48.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RPD

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.