Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 551 Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,897,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,242,000 after purchasing an additional 51,319 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 21,479 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Enovis by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis Price Performance

NYSE:ENOV opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.24. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.10. Enovis Co. has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $66.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Enovis in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENOV

Enovis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.