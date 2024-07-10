Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $28,000 in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,113,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $875,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,088,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 451.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 37,963 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 61,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 26,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NorthWestern Energy Group

In other news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $68,512.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,560.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $80,049.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $68,512.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,560.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,602 shares of company stock worth $183,805. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.30). NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. NorthWestern Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

