Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $29,000 in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,044,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,062.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG Industrial stock opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $39.61.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

