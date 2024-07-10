Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $30,000 in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Premier Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,669,000 after purchasing an additional 48,257 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Premier Financial by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 160,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 46,854 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Premier Financial by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Premier Financial by 333.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 268,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 206,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $24.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52. The stock has a market cap of $720.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Premier Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $108.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Activity at Premier Financial

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,695.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of Premier Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

About Premier Financial

(Free Report)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

