Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $31,000 in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,530.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,129.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE HII opened at $241.93 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.11 and a 1 year high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.99.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

