Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $33,000 in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Weatherford International by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Weatherford International by 539.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weatherford International during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WFRD shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Weatherford International from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weatherford International

In other Weatherford International news, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total value of $1,234,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,049.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $120.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.61. Weatherford International plc has a 52 week low of $69.70 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 52.88%. Weatherford International’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Weatherford International Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

