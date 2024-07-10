Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $34,000 in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Down 0.2 %

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,739.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,775.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,714.48. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.44. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1,401.01 and a 52-week high of $1,899.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $86.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 24.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at White Mountains Insurance Group

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,003,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,856,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,275,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

