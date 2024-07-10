Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $37,000 in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SR. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Spire by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Spire by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Spire by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spire alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.83 per share, for a total transaction of $107,235.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,195. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spire Stock Performance

NYSE:SR opened at $59.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.23. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $66.48.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Spire had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SR

Spire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.