Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $41,000 in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 41,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 615.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:VAC opened at $81.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.48 and its 200-day moving average is $91.83. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $72.78 and a 1-year high of $133.99.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 56.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on VAC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VAC

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.