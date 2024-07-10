Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $43,000 in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 792,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,033,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $1,049,000. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $1,559,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth $9,686,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in NiSource by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 31,592 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.30. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Several research firms have commented on NI. Barclays raised their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

