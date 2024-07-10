Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $45,000 in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Onsemi by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Onsemi by 7,749.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 82,301 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Onsemi by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 456,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,188,000 after acquiring an additional 35,362 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Onsemi by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Onsemi by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 140,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onsemi

In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onsemi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.08.

Onsemi Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $73.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.76. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Onsemi’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

