Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $46,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,074.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total value of $45,781,884.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,835,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,747,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362 over the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE VRT opened at $92.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $109.27. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.