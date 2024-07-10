Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $49,000 in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Sinclair by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sinclair by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sinclair by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Sinclair by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sinclair by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

SBGI opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Sinclair, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.50.

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.97. Sinclair had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.68 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sinclair, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently -14.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

